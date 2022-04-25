Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

