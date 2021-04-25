Kearney will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearn…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's foreca…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfa…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Kear…
This evening in Kearney: Generally fair. Low near 35F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…