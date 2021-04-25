 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

