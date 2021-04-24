 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

