Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 10:41 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.