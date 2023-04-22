Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.