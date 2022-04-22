Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.