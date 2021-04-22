Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.