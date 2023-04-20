Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.