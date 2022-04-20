 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

