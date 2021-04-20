Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.