Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.