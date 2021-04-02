Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.