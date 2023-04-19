It will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.