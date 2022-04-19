Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 31 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
