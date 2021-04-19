Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Kear…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chil…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…