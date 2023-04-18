Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE
