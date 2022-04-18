 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

