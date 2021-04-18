 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

