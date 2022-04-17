Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.