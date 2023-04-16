Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…