Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.