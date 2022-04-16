Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.