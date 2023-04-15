Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…