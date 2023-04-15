Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.