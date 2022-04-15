Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.