Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Kearney, NE
