Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 42F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…