Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.