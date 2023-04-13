The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Kearney, NE
