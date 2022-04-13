Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
