Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.