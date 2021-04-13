 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News