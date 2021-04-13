Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm …
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …