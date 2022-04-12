Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

