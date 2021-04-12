Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.