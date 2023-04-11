The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…