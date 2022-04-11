Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.