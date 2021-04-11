Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE
