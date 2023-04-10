It will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Kearney, NE
