It will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.