Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…