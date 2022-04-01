 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

