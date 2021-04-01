Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE
