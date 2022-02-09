 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

