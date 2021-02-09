This evening in Kearney: Overcast. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.48. A -3-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low…
For the drive home in Kearney: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches…