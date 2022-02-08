For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 8 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…