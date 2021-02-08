This evening's outlook for Kearney: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.51. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
