 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 2.51. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News