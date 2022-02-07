Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
