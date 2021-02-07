 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -4.98. A -3-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

