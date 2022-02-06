Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.