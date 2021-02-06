Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.3. A -1-degree low is forcasted. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.