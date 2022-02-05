 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

