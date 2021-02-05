For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.79. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
