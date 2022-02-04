 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

