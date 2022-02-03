Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 8F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.